Friday, August 11, 2023 – A British doctor has been killed in South Africa after he turned the wrong way from the airport and got caught up in violent taxi driver strikes in Cape Town.

The doctor, 40, was on holiday with two of his relatives when he drove into Cape Town’s Nyanga township close to the city’s international airport on Thursday last week.

A police spokesman confirmed today: ‘The doctor was driving with two other persons in the vehicle.

‘From the airport, he apparently took a wrong turn off and headed towards Nyanga. In Ntlangano Crescent a number of suspects approached his vehicle, shot and killed him. No arrests yet.’

Angry strikes have broken out across the city after police officers began impounding illegal vehicles.

Furious campaigners took their protest at the airport and launched stones at cars and buses and set some alight.

The taxis’ national union has said its members aren’t instigating the violence and others are using the strike as an excuse to launch their own protests.

The foreign office said it was ‘supporting the family of a British man who has died in South Africa’ and issued a travel alert about the unrest.