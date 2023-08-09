Wednesday, August 9, 2023 – Mark Margolis, the Hollywood actor popular for his role in “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” has passed on at the age of 83.

Mark died at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City on Thursday, August 3, after a short illness.

Mark’s wife and son were at his bedside when he died.

The actor earned an Emmy nomination for his role in “Breaking Bad” where he played Hector Salamanca, a silent and wheelchair-bound drug lord who could only use a bell to communicate.

His career spanned several decades, with roles in “Scarface,” “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” and “Black Swan.”

Mark is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, who he was married to for 61 years, his son Morgan, Morgan’s wife Heide and his three grandsons.