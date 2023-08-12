Saturday, August 12, 2023 – A brave University student who has been trending for scolding the Uasin Gishu county government and senator, Jackson Mandago over Finland Scholarship Saga has rejected a job offer from Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina.

Mercy Tarus, who is an alumnus of Kabarak University, lectured Mandago and Uasin Gishu county government officials for swindling them of their hard-earned money meant for an overseas scholarship program.

Tarus led demonstrations in Eldoret town on Wednesday, demanding a refund of money allegedly lost in the Uasin Gishu Scholarship scandal.

Tarus said they are tired of hearing stories from the county leaders, calling on President William Ruto to intervene.

However, Olekina tried to come to her rescue by offering her a job and posted the offer on his Twitter handle.

But it did not go as he would have wished.

He wrote: “Mercy Tarus, I would like you to work for me, speak your heart, the future belongs to candid youth! Let’s talk.”

Mercy turned down the job offer and asked him to talk to his fellow senators to audit the leaders in her county.

“Mr. Ledama, before we can further this conversation, Talk to your fellow senators to bring the Uasin Gishu County Government to book and compel them to refund rightfully hard-earned money to the Citizens of Kenya.

“Maybe then, we can talk. Otherwise, I have nothing more to say.” she said.

