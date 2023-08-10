Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Renowned human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi has revealed what has been costing Raila Odinga the presidency, especially the last year’s presidential duel.

Raila has unsuccessfully contested the presidency five times and despite his well-oiled campaign machinery, the presidency has remained elusive for Baba, as he is commonly referred to by his supporters.

Commenting on social media, Mwangi who is also an award-winning photographer, said Raila has been losing elections for employing family members who misled him,lazinessness, nepotism, and incompetence.

Mwangi advised Raila Odinga to learn to listen to experts and gave an example of the ongoing dialogue between Azimio One Kenya Alliance and Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“When you employ your relatives in an important role, they will mislead you.

“Incompetence, nepotism, and laziness cost Raila the presidency.

“Even in this dialogue process, they might sacrifice the country for self-gain.

“Odinga in his sunset years must learn to listen to experts!” Mwangi wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST