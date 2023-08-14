Monday, August 14, 2023 – A Bosnia bodybuilder live-streamed the murder of his ex-wife on Instagram today before going on a shooting rampage, killing two others and then himself.

The man, identified by as Nermin Sulejmanovic first shared an extremely disturbing video on Instagram on Friday morning, August 11, telling viewers that they would see a murder live.

The video then shows him taking a gun and firing a bullet into the forehead of a woman. The couple’s baby daughter can also be heard crying in the video.

Sulejmanovic, 35, confirmed he had left the infant alive. The alleged killer later said: ‘I warned everyone that it would come to this. She has been hiding my child for eight days.

‘I’m waiting to load my weapon and move on.’ According to local media, Sulejmanovic worked as a fitness coach but was also a gang member and had several convictions for acts of violence, fights, and his involvement in drug trafficking.

As police began searching for him in the wake of the broadcasted murder, the suspect later published another video on Instagram, claiming to have shot at least two other people while on the run.

A police statement in the northeastern Bosnian town of Tuzla said that apart from the three killed, three other people were wounded before the killer ‘committed suicide after being located and before being apprehended’.

Police did not immediately offer any more details, but added that people who wrote supportive messages while clicking on the man’s Instagram posts Friday will be questioned and could possibly face legal repercussions.

‘I have no words to describe what happened today in Gradacac,’ said Nermin Niksic, the Prime Minister of the Bosnian Federation.

‘The murderer took his own life in the end, but no one can bring back the lives of the victims.’

Authorities did not immediately offer any more details or possible motives for the shootings.