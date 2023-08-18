Friday, August 18, 2023 – Renowned televangelist Pastor Ezekiel Odero is officially now without a church.

This is after the Registrar of Societies cancelled the registration of his New Life Prayer Centre and Church.

The embattled Pastor Ezekiel is at the center of a money laundering and cult investigation.

Pastor Ezekiel’s Kilifi-based center is among five other churches whose registrations have been revoked, in a move to crackdown on religious institutions.

Other churches deregistered include Helicopter of Christ Church, Theophilus Church, Kings Outreach Church, and Goodnews International Ministries.

Helicopter of Christ Church is run by Thomas Wahome.

He was recently accused of grabbing Nairobi Dam land.

Kings Outreach Church broke away from the umbrella churches associated with Prophet David Owuor.

Goodnews International Ministries is owned by controversial Shakahola cult leader Pastor Paul Mackenzie, in whose church premises over 450 bodies have been exhumed.

Kenyans have complained over the proliferation of rogue churches that ride on the desperation of the poor to mint billions.

Theophilus Church has facilities in Githurai and Njatha-Ini run by Bishop John Githiri and Rev Rachael wa Kuria.

Pastor Ezekiel was arrested on April 27, and arraigned in court on accounts of conspiracy to commit crime and money laundering but he was not formally charged.

He was released on bail on May 12.

Pastor Ezekiel denied all the charges against him and has maintained that he is innocent even after his release.

However, his problems compounded when he hosted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at his church at the height of investigations.

Ezekiel sued the government in July to seek compensation for the bodily, financial, reputational, and emotional investigation.

