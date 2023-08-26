Saturday, August 26, 2023 – An outspoken University of Nairobi don has banished President William Ruto’s government over the nationwide blackout that occurred on Friday.

In a social media post on Saturday, Professor Herman Manyora expressed concern that such a nationwide blackout could easily be used by the country’s enemies to perpetrate evil.

“This is evidence that Kenya is on Autopilot and under the Mercies of God.

“Is this another cyber security issue on our power grid or the incompetence of government?” he paused.

“We all know that Kenya is a third-world country, but don’t keep on reminding us.

“Remember, such carelessness can put the country at the risk of attack from our enemies,” he added.

The blackout has led to uproar from Kenyans who had to endure the night in darkness.

The power outage that hit the country on Friday evening has affected most parts of the country including the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Even though power had been restored at the airport and other parts of the Nairobi Metropolitan area, most parts were still in darkness.

The Kenyan DAILY POST