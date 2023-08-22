Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, has said the ongoing bipartisan talks between the government and the opposition are a waste of time.

Speaking on Monday when he addressed congregants at the St Mary’s Catholic Church Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral Parish, Catholic Diocese of Murang’a, Nyoro said President William Ruto fairly won last year’s election and said the talks are going nowhere.

Nyoro urged the Kenya Kwanza team in the talks to terminate the talks, saying Kenyans decided during the August 9, 2022, poll.

The lawmaker said the country cannot wake up to politics daily with leaders trying to create positions for themselves.

“The people who have employed us, that is, the wananchi spoke last year and decided who will lead them and who will be the leader of the opposition or put the government in check.”

“So, with no doubt and with a lot of certainty, me as Ndindi Nyoro and the people of Murang’a, Kiharu, and Kenya at large, we are pleading that tomorrow as the talks resume, the first agenda should be actually to terminate the talks,” Nyoro said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST