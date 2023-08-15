Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Meram, the daughter of billionaire, Alhaji Muhammed Indimi, married a Turkish businessman, Yakup Gundogdu, over the weekend.

Meram got married to a politician, Baffa Dandatti Abdulkadir in 2018.

In April 2009, Meram opened about her battle with depression in a video shared on social media.

“A lot of you may know me but what you don’t know is that over the years I have actually been dealing with anxiety and depression. It was quite severe actually. Most days, I did not think they were worth getting out of bed,’ she said.

Meanwhile, family members, including her mother, sisters, have taken to Instagram to wish the couple a happy married life.