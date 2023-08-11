Friday, August 11, 2023 – A billionaire tech guru who planning to ‘live forever’ has shared details about his complex daily routine to extend his life as long as possible.

Bryan Johnson, 45, a California-based tech mogul spoke to Steven Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO Podcast this week.

He believes that always sleeping at the same time, never eating after 11am, and taking 111 pills are the keys to eternal youth.

The mogul added that his main goal in the 21st century is to ‘not die’ and he does anything possible to extend life – which has included injecting his 17-year-old son’s plasma.

‘I’m revolting against the culture of death,’ he said on the podcast.

‘I was born to introduce this new idea to humanity,’ he told Dragon’s Den star Steven.

‘In the 21st Century, the only goal is not to die. It’s the rallying cry for the 21st Century, those two word: “don’t die”,’ he added.

Speaking this week, he also revealed how being born Mormon and struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts lead to his success now – but said that he worries that previously not looking after himself earlier in life could have caused damage.

Bryan added that he thinks it’s ‘absolutely possible’ to ‘live forever’ and that he makes all his decisions via algorithm, so he does not give his mind ‘authority’ to make decisions.

Bryan also said that sleep is the most important thing for him and that he measures the quality of his sleep, getting 100 percent quality for six months straight.

The mogul revealed that he goes to bed at 8.30pm everyday, which can be detrimental to his social life – but said that it is worth it. When he wakes up, he often doesn’t speak to anyone for four or five hours so he’s able to ‘think’.

‘I probe myself to deep levels, but you can get knocked off so fast. ‘Someone saying “How are you, how was your sleep” can knock me off.’

The father-of-one also allocates 2250 calories to eat a day, which is strictly plant-based, eating everything between 6am and 11am. Wine, he says, should also be drunk in the morning and limited to 3oz a day.

‘I’ve built my life around sleep,’ he explained.

‘That’s the opposite of cultural norms, most people will blow their bedtime if they want to go out with friends. ‘I’ve made the hard decisions. There’s a bunch of small things.

‘My last meal of the day is at 11am, by the time I go to bed I have more than eight hours of digestion. ‘I ran a few hundred experiments on this. I sleep best with an empty stomach’.

He added that he ‘never shares a bed’ with anyone and won’t have sex after 8.30pm either. ‘I’m single, I’ve tried to date before, I’ve given them a list of 10 things that will make them impossible to like me.’

Bryan also said that he grew up in ‘typically American’ and ‘not healthy’ way where he ate many sugary cereals, but now eats zero cane sugar because it has ‘no benefits’.

‘We’re baby steps away from creating super intelligence, we cannot model out what the future is like in any way, shape or form,’ he explained.

‘The only thing we can play is don’t die, don’t kill each other. And don’t underestimate AI.’

Discussing his diet, Bryan said he eats 2250 calories a day and ‘every calorie has to fight for its life’.

He starts his day with a bowl of ‘super veggies’ which includes broccoli, cauliflower, garlic, ginger, and hemp seeds with extra virgin olive oil and cacao. He doesn’t add any salt or seasoning except potassium chloride. Eating around a kilogram of vegetables a day, he says that he adds dark chocolate to put off any sweet cravings.

He then has a ‘dessert’ of macadamia nuts mixed with berries and proteins.

Three tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, as well as a drink of ‘green giant’ are also part of the diet as well as 111 pills.

Bryan spends $2million (£1.6m) a year on a team of more than 30 doctors and medical experts that oversee and test almost every one of his organs. Their aim is to engineer his body into that of an 18-year-old.

He has taken 33,537 images of his bowels and monitors everything from his bone weight to his number of nighttime erections.

He and his doctors claim that in two years he has reduced his overall biological age by more than five years and now has the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old, and the lung capacity and fitness of an 18-year-old.

His medical team is led by Oliver Zolman, a 29-year-old doctor researching aging therapies in Cambridge.

In his 30s, the entrepreneur founded Braintree Payment Solutions, a hugely successful company that he sold in 2013 for $800million.