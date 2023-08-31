Thursday August 31, 2023 – Billionaire industrialist Jaswant Rai has chosen not to fight with the government of President William Ruto anymore because it is a losing battle.

This is after he decided to withdraw all cases at the Appeals Court challenging the lease of Mumias Sugar Company (MSC), just days after he was abducted by unknown men.

The withdrawal of the cases that have halted the reviving of the once giant sugar miller also comes days after Ruto threatened to send the sugar barons to heaven, accusing them of exploiting cane farmers in the Western Region.

West Kenya Sugar, which is owned by Rai, has filed three notices of withdrawal at the Court of Appeal to terminate their petitions challenging the award of Mumias to rival Sarrai Group, in a case that has stuck in court for almost two years.

The move by the billionaire who also owns Kabras Sugar comes hours after Vartox Resource Inc, a Dubai-based firm withdrew its petition at the same court where the company had also challenged the leasing of Mumias Sugar.

Mumias Sugar Company was placed in receivership in 2019 over unpaid loans owed to multiple local banks and international institutions.

A receiver manager was appointed who later awarded the lease of the miller to Uganda-based Sarrai Group who moved to the facility in December 2021.

West Kenya through their lawyers and Dubai-based Vartox Resources Inc. all opposed Sarrai’s win, which led to year-long court cases halting operations at the firm.

Rai had gone to court to object to the taking over of Mumias Sugar Company by Uganda-based Sarrai Group which is owned by his young brother Sarbi Singh Rai.

The developments come against the backdrop of Ruto threatening sugar tycoons of exploiting Western Kenya residents through court cases which he says have slowed the reforms in the sector.

Ruto had given sugar tycoons three options, flee the country, go to jail, or go to heaven.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.