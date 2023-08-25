Friday, August 25, 2023 – American music stars, Jhene Aiko and Big Sean are seeking court-ordered protection from a creepy fan they claim keeps showing up to their concerts, events and home.

Jhene Aiko on Monday, August 21, filed for a temporary restraining order against a 29-year-old man named Ian Craig Lees, who she claims recently snuck onto her Pacific Palisades property.

She stated that despite being a total stranger, the guy appears determined to make contact with her and now she says she fears for her life.

Jhene revealed that the man has been going to her shows and events, and things reached a head earlier this month when he allegedly got into a physical altercation with the residential security in her neighborhood.

She said the guy breached their gated community’s security post and got inside the home she shares with Big Sean, their son and her daughter.

The singer now wants a temporary restraining order barring the guy from coming within 100 yards of her, Big Sean or her kids.

TMZ reported that a judge denied the TRO request for now, and, instead, set a court hearing for September 14 on the matter.