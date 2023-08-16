Wednesday, August 16, 2023 – Pop star, Beyoncé appeared to show supper Lizzo following her recent lawsuit for sexual harassment that was launched against the singer by three of her former backup dancers.

During her concert on Monday night, August 14, in Atlanta, Georgia, Beyoncé confirmed she was sticking with the embattled rapper and singer by continuing to include her name in a list of inspiring women in her Break My Soul remix.

The 41-year-old hitmaker went even further, though, by shouting, ‘I love you, Lizzo!’ in the middle of the line.

Beyoncé had previously returned Lizzo’s name to the lineup after removing it earlier in August, and her mother Tina Knowles downplayed the exclusion that it wasn’t intentional.

According to her, Beyonce also didn’t mention the name of her famed sibling Solange in the sequence at the show.

‘She also didn’t say her own sister’s name [y’all] should really stop,’ the Galveston, Texas native said in the thread. The Boston show that missed out on Lizzo’s name was also unusual, as Beyoncé repeated Erykah Badu’s name multiple times, seemingly to clarify that she was a major inspiration after Badu accused the singer of ripping off her style on her current tour.

Lizzo has been under fire in recent days after several of her former backup dancers filed a lawsuit accusing her of sexual harassment and claiming she fat-shamed some of them.

The trio of plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — were ‘completely dishearten[ed]’ after Lizzo denied their claims in a statement and in turn accused the three dancers of having displayed ‘inappropriate and unprofessional’ behavior while they worked for her.