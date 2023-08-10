RAILA and MARTHA KARUA vow to send all thieves of public money to jail

Thursday, August 10, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to start learning from previous mistakes and avoid betraying his close friends who have stuck with him through thick and thin.

Raila Odinga selected Narc Kenya chairperson as his running mate during the August 9, 2022, presidential election, but after losing the old man seems to be abandoning the former Gichugu Member of parliament.

In the ongoing bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio One Kenya Alliance, Manyora said Raila betrayed Karua by refusing to name her in the five-member committee that will engage President William Ruto’s government.

Manyoa said Raila Odinga supporters in the greater Mount Kenya Region were outraged when Karua was purposefully excluded from the bipartisan negotiations.

“I think it is high time Raila Amollo Odinga should learn the motive of being honest to his Close Political Associates.

“Betrayal won’t help at any given moment.

“Always learn to stay and stick to your promises.

“It will actually cost you nothing sharing the cake with the friends who once upon a time helped you climb a ladder,” Manyora said.

