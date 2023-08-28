Monday, August 28, 2023 – A 24-year-old man is in police custody after he was caught red-handed engaging in an unnatural act with an ewe.

According to a police report, Samuel Ndung’u Karanja informed them that he was heading to his house when he heard a sheep bleating from inside the house of Paul Kamau Karanja.

Wondering what a sheep could be doing in Kamau’s rental house, Karanja decided to find out what was happening.

“He went and pushed the door open and he saw the suspect lying on the floor tightly holding an ewe,” a police report filed at Geta Police Station in Trans Nzoia reads in part.

The ewe was already dead and Kamau was lying unconscious beside it.

Photos taken in the house show the suspect lying beside the ewe on the floor while dressed in a black t-shirt with a white strip and a blue faded jeans.

Karanja reached out to the police who rushed to the crime scene and took Kamau to a nearby hospital, where first aid was administered.

Doctors told the police that the suspect was heavily intoxicated and after staying for some time in the facility he was discharged.

He was taken to Kapsara Police Post where he recorded a statement and was later detained.

An unnatural act is considered a felony in Kenya as per Section 162(b) of the Penal Code.

A person found guilty of having carnal knowledge of an animal is liable for imprisonment for up to 14 years.

See photos of the suspect.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.