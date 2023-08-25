Friday, August 25, 2023 – Manchester City have confirmed that midfielder Bernardo Silva has extended his deal with the club.

The Portuguese international played Pep Guardiola’s side won the Treble last season, lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

He was initially expected he would follow Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez out of the Etihad this summer, with the 29-year-old attracting interest from both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.

Speaking about his extension with the Premier League giants, Silva said: ‘I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here.

‘Winning the Treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion.

‘Success makes you want even more, and this Club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning. I love the manager, my team-mates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years.

‘Silva went on to explain just how special the current City squad is to him.

He said: ‘I am just 29-years-old, so I don’t remember all the teams that played in England, but from what I remember, when you see a team that wins five Premier Leagues in six and the Champions League, which everyone was saying was the missing piece.

‘That makes it probably one of the best. We heard that four [titles] in a row was never done in the Premier League before, so we want to try that because it is so tough. It is so tough every year and if you remember that two of those were just a difference of one point and the last games.

‘For example, the Aston Villa game where we were losing 2-0 in minute 65 or 70, so it is not easy to win it. We are going to try and keep creating history and putting the name of this team as one of the best ever of course. That means something to us.’

While City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain said: ‘Bernardo has been exceptional during his time at the Etihad, so we’re delighted that he has signed a contract extension with the Club.

‘His quality and technical ability is fantastic – and alongside his hard work and professionalism, he has become one of the best players in the world.

‘Bernardo was so important in our Treble-winning season and we are sure he can help deliver even more trophies in the next few years.

‘The versatile midfielder played 55 times for City last season as he secured a first UEFA Champions League trophy, a fifth Premier League title and second FA Cup.

The Portuguese international also has 82 caps to his name and was a regular fixture during their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign.