Monday, August 7, 2023 – A pharmacist, Obianuju, has advised women seeking to marry divorced men to contact their ex-wives in order to find out what led to the end of the marriage.
“Before you marry a divorced man, abeg reach out to his ex-wife and have deep conversations to find out what led to divorce.
Then apply wisdom, and count the cost,” she tweeted on Thursday, August 3.
