Monday, August 7, 2023 – A beauty queen has died in a horrific car crash after reportedly falling asleep at the wheel and ramming into another vehicle.

Ariana Viera, 26, who was based in Florida, was due to represent her country Venezuela at the Miss Latin America of the World 2023 competition in the Dominican Republic in October.

She tragically succumbed to her injuries after she was involved in a road accident in Orlando on July 13, according to her mother Vivian Ochoa.

The victim’s mom claims her daughter was suffering from fatigue and fell asleep at the wheel, before ramming into the vehicle in front of her. At the time of the accident, the Venezuelan model was preparing to take part in a beauty contest in New York City.

Ochoa said her daughter received aid from paramedics at the scene and was revived twice, but died on the way to the hospital.

‘They revived her, she had a heart attack, they revived her again and when they were going to take her to trauma care, she had nothing left,’ she told local news outlet Telemundo 31 in a translated interview.

She added: ‘My girl fell asleep, she was tired.’ Ochoa went on to praise her daughter as someone who was always there for others.

‘She helped too many people,’ she said. ‘She would stop everything to help you or listen to you. She was always there for her friends, her brothers, her mother.’

Ariana had a budding modeling career and also ran her own company called Full House Cleaning. Local media said the victim’s father, who lives in Peru, tried to organize a visa in time for his daughter’s funeral on July 16 but was allegedly issued the document one day too late.

In a tragic twist, Ariana posted a video on her Instagram account on May 2 with the caption:

‘Filming myself for my future funeral because it’s always me in the videos, no one else does it.’

One follower commented: ‘I hadn’t seen this. Holy God. Predicting her future. How painful to see this.’

Another said: ‘Incredible how sometimes things are decreed.’

Someone else wrote: ‘Whenever I see this type of tragedy when the deceased posted a video about their death in the future, it almost always happens.’

While another commented: ‘You were so genuine, you always recharged me with the best energy.’