Mutura in Kangemi./VICTOR IMBOTO

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Police have recovered freshly slaughtered donkey carcasses that were being prepared for local consumption, at a thicket in Kiambu County.

The recovery followed a midnight raid at the scene of the slaughter in the proverbial Kiahiti village in Gatune sub-location, where over 7 carcasses were found sprawled on the ground.

Earlier, the officers based at the Nachu police post had gathered intelligence on the impending slaughter and arrived at the scene on time as the unscrupulous meat vendors slaughtered the beasts of burden, whose meat finds its way to butcheries and meat joints in the city disguised as beef.

Residents in Kiahiti had complained of their sleep being disrupted by the insistent onomatopoeic sounds of donkeys in distress ho, hii, hoo hiiii, hooo hiiiii, brrrrrr!!!! as they were led to the scene to face the axe.

The officers also discovered that after slaughtering the animals, the unscrupulous traders extract boneless meat from their carcasses which is sold to meat lovers in the city exorbitantly, disguised as beef fillets and other boneless chops.

No flesh is left to waste as the traders also package the donkey intestines, kidneys, and other internal organs which are sold to outlets dealing in popular roadside delicacies, mutura, supu and matumbo.

A manhunt for three suspects who escaped from the scene is currently underway.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.