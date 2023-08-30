Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – EACC on Tuesday arrested two civilians namely Salim Mohamed Shekue and Fredrick Hamisi Baya, who had solicited and received Kes. 250,000 from a Kenyan as an inducement to facilitate his recruitment and admission to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) during the ongoing recruitment.

The suspects were apprehended at Magarini in Kilifi County and escorted to EACC Malindi Regional Offices where they were processed.

They were later booked at Malindi Police Station where they are currently detained pending further enforcement action.

The complainant reportedly took a bank loan of Kes. 250,000 to pay the demanded bribe after the suspects told him that they had “deep connections” in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) through which they could secure him a chance.

EACC is monitoring the ongoing recruitment exercise and urges members of the public to desist from such corrupt practices and report any suspected incidents to EACC through Toll-Free No. 1551.

