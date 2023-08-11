Friday, August 11, 2023 – BBC comedian, Hardeep Singh Kohli has been charged in connection with ‘non-recent’ sexual offences.

The 54-year-old has been released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date. Mr. Kohli is a former Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity MasterChef contestant and has presented several programmes for the BBC.

It comes following allegations from a number of women, which was reported in The Times last month.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of non-recent sexual offences.

‘He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.

‘A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.’

Mr Kohli was runner-up in the 2006 series of Celebrity MasterChef, as well as being a housemate in 2018’s Celebrity Big Brother alongside former Arsenal midfielder Jermaine Pennant, Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, and former Cheers actress Kirstie Alley.

Before entering the house, Mr Kohli said: ‘It’s better to have loved and lost than to have never gone into the Celebrity Big Brother house at all.’

The comedian’s parents came to the UK from India in the 1960s and Mr Kohli would go on to study law at the University of Glasgow.