Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Bayern Munich forward, Thomas Muller has opined that Lionel Messi is the Greatest Player of All Time ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Messi vs. Ronaldo debate has raged for many years, with fans still at loggerheads on who, out of the Barcelona legend or the Real Madrid icon, was the better player.

Muller has now had his say on the debate, claiming Messi is the greater of the two players due to his ‘elegance’

‘Who is the greatest of all time? The GOAT for me is Messi because he makes people say ‘I go to the stadium because of his elegance’ and at the same time he is very effective in scoring goals and achieving records and titles,’ Muller said speaking to DAZN.

‘Cristiano is also a strong candidate in two categories which are stats and titles, but Messi is simply more subtle and elegant.

‘As it stands, Messi (720) has scored more goals than Ronaldo (715) at club level. It’s important to remember that Ronaldo has played two more seasons than the Argentine and currently represents Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Messi is leading the race when it comes to assists. He has registered 342 compared to Ronaldo’s 226.