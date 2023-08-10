Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, appeared loved up as they sang and danced during a dinner with friends.

The couple was spotted joyfully dancing on their Italian getaway in a video shared online Monday night, August 7.

The rapper can be seen with his hands on the Yeezy architect’s waist as he rocked her body against his.

Censori beamed as she wore a see-through thong bodysuit, along with a nude head wrap while West, 46, also appeared to be in good spirits as he laughed and sang while sporting a blazer with no shirt underneath.

He was barefoot through out the occasion.

Watch the video below

Kanye and his wife Bianca celebrating ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fsuJGrY4wi — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) August 7, 2023