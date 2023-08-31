Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Premier League club, Brighton are closing on the surprise loan signing of Ansu Fati from Barcelona.

The 20-year-old Spain forward will travel to England on Thursday after being convinced by Brighton’s style and the coaching of Roberto de Zerbi.

The deal will be a straight loan without an option or obligation to buy as he hopes to figure for Barcelona again next season.

Fati, who has nine caps for Spain, is regarded as one of Barcelona’s most promising talents.

He won La Liga with Barca last season, scoring seven goals in 36 league matches but has fallen down the pecking order with their array of attacking talent and the emergence of 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

Fati’s father Bori has been pushing for him to leave and despite interest from Tottenham and Chelsea, he has opted for Brighton.