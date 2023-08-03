Thursday, August 3, 2023 – Singer Bahati’s controversial wife, Diana Marua alias Diana B, has revealed that she has had romantic flings with ladies.

Speaking during Truth Or Dare session on their Youtube channel, Diana said in the occasions where she was romantically involved with ladies, she was both drunk and sober.

“It was back in the day. On one occasion, I was drunk but on the other one, I was sober,’’ Diana said.

Bahati interjected and suggested taking a guess about the ladies his wife had a romantic fling with and mentioned Phoina, a popular city stylist and well-known member of the ‘rainbow community’.

Bahati further revealed that he has always suspected that his wife is sexually attracted to ladies.

Diana’s remarks come after she was filmed fondling a lady’s bum in a club over the weekend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.