Thursday, August 10, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered a major blow after the Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) disagreed with his claims that the last year’s Kenya presidential election was rigged in favour of current President William Ruto.

The 15-member delegation, led by The Hon. Bruce Golding, former Prime Minister of Jamaica, concluded that, despite some challenges, the election was on the whole credible, transparent, inclusive, and largely peaceful.

The Group noted the dedication and hard work of the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) staff and polling staff in undertaking this complex logistical operation.

Whilst acknowledging significant improvements in the deployment of electoral technologies compared to the previous election, the Group identified some areas for improvement, including the delays towards the end of the results announcement process and a need to improve transparency regarding the finalisation of the voter register.

The Group was deployed in 14 teams from 7 to 9 August to Nairobi (including Kiambu), Central (Nyeri, Kitui, and Meru), Coast (Mombasa), North Eastern (Machakos), Nyanza (Kisumu, Kisii), Rift Valley (Nakuru, Eldoret, Kitale and West Pokot) and Western Region (Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia).

The final report, which has been officially conveyed to the Government of Kenya and distributed to relevant stakeholders, builds on the findings of the interim statement that was issued shortly after the elections on 11 August 2022 and provides a comprehensive assessment of the entire electoral process.

The report dealt Raila Odinga a huge blow since he has been claiming that last year‘s presidential election was not fair, free, and verifiable.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.