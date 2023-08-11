Friday, August 11, 2023 – City socialite Vera Sidika might be back in the streets if her recent social media activity is anything to go by.

The mother of two took to her Instagram account which has 2.5 million followers and flaunted her bare derriere.

She nearly broke the internet after posting the saucy photos.

“Be His Peace He Already Wishes You Were ME, ” she captioned the mirror selfies that appear to have been taken in a hotel room in Dubai.

Some Instagram users speculated that Vera Sidika might be putting herself back out there amid unconfirmed reports of her breakup with singer Brown Mauzo.

See the photos.

