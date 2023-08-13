Sunday, August 13, 2023 – Socialite Vera Sidika has been posting photos on her Instagram account eating life with a big spoon in Dubai.

The mother of two left the country a few days ago, leaving netizens speculating whether she has resumed her flesh-peddling business after her alleged breakup with Brown Mauzo.

It is now emerging that her lavish trip to Dubai is sponsored by a married Russian tycoon.

According to ‘Tea Master’ Edgar Obare, Vera flew to Dubai to reunite with the tycoon and entertain him.

They booked the prestigious Jumeirah beach hotel where she caused drama after she insisted that East African employees should not serve her because she is a celebrity.

Word has it that Vera is back in the streets after her marriage with Brown Mauzo flopped.

The salon business that she set up in Mombasa is also not doing well, prompting her to resume her flesh-peddling business.

