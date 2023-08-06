Sunday, August 6, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has threatened to return to street protests in 30 days despite President William Ruto’s stern warning.

This is after he noticed laxity on Kenya Kwanza’s side, which has already ruled out discussing critical issues raised by Azimio.

Speaking in Gem, Siaya County yesterday during the burial of protesters, Raila said should the intended talks between the Opposition and the government fail, they will go back to the streets.

He assured his supporters that he would not relent in pressuring the government to address their concerns.

Raila gave the government 30 days to lower the cost of living, consult the opposition on the reconstruction of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), and create the official office of the opposition, among other demands.

Raila maintained that he instructed Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to pull out of the talks any moment without notice should the Kenya Kwanza team treat them with contempt.

Kalonzo, who is the leader of the Azimio negotiation team, was also instructed to ensure all issues raised by Azimio are addressed and resolutions found.

His statement came a few hours after Kenya Kwanza made a U-turn on addressing all grievances tabled by Azimio.

Kimani Ichung’wah, Kenya Kwanza’s lead representative in the talks, stated that President William Ruto gave him express authority only to discuss the reconstitution of the IEBC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST