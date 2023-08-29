Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Josh Seiter has passed on at the age of 36, days after posting about depression.

Confirming his death, Seiter’s family said in a statement;

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing. As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world.

“His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone. Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace.”

The statement does not reveal Joshua’s cause of death but includes a phone number for people who may be experiencing a mental health crisis, to call.

The reality show star has always been open and honest about his struggles with mental health. At one point, he wrote on social media “I’m Josh Seiter, and I’m a suicide attempt survivor. I battle OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD, but I refuse to give up. What did you survive?”

Josh appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of “The Bachelorette” back in 2015, and was eliminated on week 1.