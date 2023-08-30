Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has been set free in the case where he was charged with misusing his firearm in relation to the shooting of Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve

Trial Magistrate Bernard Ochoi while acquitting the MP ruled that the prosecution failed to adduce enough evidence against the lawmaker.

“Having evaluated the evidence … I find that the prosecution has failed to prove a case beyond reasonable doubt,” ruled the court

The court faulted the investigation officer in the case saying that he failed to tackle crucial areas and termed the investigations done as shoddy.

Magistrate Ochoi further noted that the main witness was never called to testify against Babu Owino.

“Why did the investigating officer not avail the person who recovered the bullet head and cartridge to testify,” asked the magistrate.

The court ruled that the prosecution failed to adduce the medical evidence to show that the victim was injured by a gun and the ballistic report didn’t conclusively find the firearm was used in shooting.

“If the bullet head was recovered on the wall as claimed was it not necessary for a ballistic expert to visit the scene and adduce evidence? Was it not necessary to provide medical evidence to show that the bullet exited from DJ Evolve’s body and landed on the wall?” asked the trial magistrate

On whether the legislator behaved in a disorderly manner, it was the court’s finding that the State failed to prove the disorderly conduct alleged.

The court thus faulted the prosecution for not adducing the blood sample to show the alcohol content.

“The aspect of drunkenness was not established,” the court noted.

