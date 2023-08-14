Monday, August 14, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino broke his silence after he was suspended from the National Assembly for four sittings last week.

In a statement, Babu said he will go back to his constituency until the suspension ends.

“Headed to Embakasi East Republic after my arbitrary suspension from Parliament, will fly back to Parliament next week.

“See you when back,” said Babu.

The ODM MP was suspended last week by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Gladys Shollei after he conducted himself in a disorderly manner.

It started when Owino shouted at Shollei over the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association (KYPA) leadership.

The Uasin Gishu Women Representative asked Owino not to shout at her and withdraw his remarks.

“Honorable Babu Owino you are out of order. You do not shout at me…you better withdraw your remarks,” Shollei stated.

The Embakasi East MP continued to engage Shollei forcing her to suspend him out of the Parliament precincts for four sessions.

“Honorable Babu Owino, I will read for you Standing Orders 107 and 107a.

“If a member commits an act of disorderly conduct, creates disorder or knowingly raises a false point of order, or unnecessarily interrupts proceedings the Speaker may call a member whose conduct is disorderly to order or caution or order the member to withdraw from the presence of the assembly for a maximum of four days,” Shollei stated.

The Deputy Speaker then directed the National Assembly Serjeant-at-Arms to escort Babu out of the Parliament buildings.

