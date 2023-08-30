Wednesday, August 30, 2023 –Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino can now sleep soundly after the court acquitted him in the Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve, shooting case.

Ruling on the matter, Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi stated that the prosecution failed to prove the allegations.

The ODM legislator had been charged with misuse of a firearm and behaving disorderly.

“Yes, it is true. He has been acquitted of charges laid against him,” his lawyer Duncan Okatch stated.

Babu Owino received a breakthrough after DJ Evolve under oath testified that he did not see Babu Owino at the time he was shot.

While admitting to the court that he was shot in January 2020, Evolve confessed that he never saw who shot him or the firearm that was used.

“I was injured by a bullet but I don’t know from which gun. I just found myself in a vehicle to hospital,” he told the court insisting the testimony was being made voluntarily.

“I came to find out that Babu Owino was supporting me and as a friend, I expected my friends to look after me.”

Even with DJ Evolve claiming he does not who shot him, Babu Owino in June 2023, revealed that he had spent Ksh53 million taking care of the DJ since the 2020 shooting.

Additionally, the parliamentarian revealed that he was spending KS70,000 per month, covering bills and food expenses for the DJ.

DJ Evolve told the court that he did not see anything wrong with Babu Owino taking care of his bills since they were friends.

He added that moments before he was shot, he was having a conversation with Babu at a popular club in Kilimani, Nairobi, where he worked as a disc jockey.

