Thursday, August 31, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has announced a bid to replace Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during the 2027 General Election.

During a YouTube podcast show dubbed ‘Convo Unscripted,’ the youthful lawmaker expressed confidence in clinching the coveted seat.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lawmaker claimed that no elected leaders in Nairobi are currently better than him

“Look at the National Assembly now, look at Governors, look at Senators, look at Woman Reps and MCAs….is there anybody better than Babu Owino there?

“I’m not bragging, just tell me,” Babu said.

While claiming he was sure of winning the coveted seat, Babu stated that Sakaja was merely warming the seat for him.

“Definitely. That I can tell you, 101%. He (Sakaja) is a placeholder…Sakaja has been put there to clean the way for me,” he claimed.

The ODM lawmaker claimed he had three key advantages over the incumbent that would make it easy for him to be elected City Hall boss.

For instance, Babu said he had a track record of working for people who elected him and that he is intelligent.

“Let me ask you, if you’re a voter of Nairobi; you go to the ballot, what are the parameters to judge that I want to vote for Babu Owino or Sakaja?

“ You’ll either say (you want) a leader who works, of course, Babu works way better.

The Kenyan DAILY POST