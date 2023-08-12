Saturday, August 12, 2023 – Singer B-Red and his wife, Faith, have unfollowed each other on Instagram after purported chats where she confronted him for flying his alleged side chick, Stella to Atlanta leaked online.

In the chats leaked by Faith’s friend on a burner Instagram account, the singer was confronted over the side chick identified as Stella.

Faith alleged that she saw a video of B-Red opening the door for Stella who was recording him “as if he’s her man”.

B-Red repeatedly denied having an affair with Stella, while claiming that she is just a fan who wants to hang out with him.

As the heated conversation progressed, he admitted to embarrassing his wife, Faith, and asked for her forgiveness.

At the last slide of the chat, Faith recalled how B-Red was laughing at his cousin, Davido, when news of him having kids outside his marriage to Chioma went viral.

B-Red defended himself by saying “I get pikin outside?”

Shortly after the chats went viral, it has now been uncovered that the couple are no longer following each other on Instagram.