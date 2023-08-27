Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Sports and Youth Affairs Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has clarified whether he is dating content creator Azziad Nasenya.

In an interview with journalist Ivy Nyawira, Namwamba said he has no relationship with Azziad Nasenya and wondered why some Kenyans had started the rumours.

“Azziad is not my girlfriend.

“We do not have any relationship whatsoever,” he said.

He empathised with the influencer, saying that it was unfair for Kenyans to subject her to such rumours despite being a private citizen.

“I actually feel sorry for the poor girl.

“You know for me, I have been in the trenches and when you have been in the public space, you grow the skin of a crocodile on top of a hippo, covered by the skin of a buffalo and you can take all sorts of blows,” the CS added.

CS Ababu said that as a public servant, he was open to public scrutiny and over the years, had developed a thick skin for rumours about his life.

“While it is acceptable to keep public servants under scrutiny, it is also not fair to spread rumours and slander the character of other people.

“It is not right. Why would you want to want to destroy the reputation of somebody who, in my view, is a real hustler? ” he said.

