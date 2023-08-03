Thursday, August 3, 2023 – A close confidante of President William Ruto has claimed that leaders allied to the Azimio la Umoja coalition have been pleading with the Kenya Kwanza leaders to talk with opposition leader Raila Odinga to cease the anti-government protests.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Thursday, Kilifi North MP Owen Baya noted that in every interaction he has had with the leaders in opposition along the corridors of the National Assembly, they have always lamented the toll the protests have taken on them.

“Every time I meet the leadership of Azimio and leaders in Parliament they’ll always tell me tumechoka na huyu mzee tafadhalii ongeeni na yeye.

“Tumechoka na hio maandamano and that is the truth,” he said.

“We will talk to him so that you Azimio MPs get a reprieve because you have eaten enough teargas, you are suffering, you have contributed to maandamano.

“We will do that and we have started.”

His allegations lie on the backdrop of anticipated bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza and the opposition.

Both teams have unveiled their 5-member teams as Kenya Kwanza’s representation will be led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah.

Others include Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Hassan Omar and Catherine Wambilianga.

The opposition will be led by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Minority Party Leader Opiyo Wandayi, DAP Party Leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni, and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST