Friday, August 25, 2023 – A section of Azimio One Kenya Alliance leaders has asked President William Ruto to clear the air on whether he supports the ongoing bipartisan talks between the government and opposition at the Bomas of Kenya.

This is after his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, trashed the talks on Tuesday terming them as a total waste of time.

The Azimio leaders, among them Eugene Wamalwa (Democratic Action Party – DAP K), Mwangi wa Iria (Usawa), and George Wajackoyah (Roots) argued that it would be a waste of time to sit for the bipartisan talks without Ruto and Gachagua’s goodwill

Wamalwa recounted that it was President Ruto who had on April 2, 2023, respectfully implored the opposition to opt for dialogue instead of street protests.

He added that even Gachagua himself at some point “claimed that street demos were causing the destruction of property” and that “dialogue is the best means to dispute resolution.”

On his part, Wa Iria noted that Gachagua is “just one politician from Central Kenya whose views are not representative of the aspirations of the people” from that region.

The ex-Murang’a Governor added that if at all the talks are not welcome by the State, then like-minded citizens will begin the process to secede.

Former presidential candidate Wajackoyah lambasted DP Gachagua, accusing him of causing disunity in the government.

