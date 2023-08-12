Saturday, August 12, 2023 – Siaya County Governor James Orengo has said all Azimio One Kenya Alliance governors have resolved not to attend next month’s devolution conference in Eldoret until the government reinstates the security detail of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Orengo, who spoke on Friday during the memorial of Kenyans killed during the protests in Siaya, said that they will boycott any meeting with President William Ruto until Raila’s security is reinstated.

The organisers have slotted Ruto to preside over the opening of the conference where he is set to address the governors.

“We have been told to go for a meeting of the council of governors, that will be opened by President Ruto, so to speak.

“I am saying so to speak because we don’t recognise it. We Azimio governors are the only ones without security, our security, our bodyguards were taken away,” Orengo said.

The governor said that Raila, Mama Ida Odinga, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua, Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, and Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo are currently without any security detail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST