Thursday, August 17, 2023 – US Ambassador Meg Whitman may regret commenting on the Kenyan elections.

This is after Raila Odinga’s Azimio trained guns on her for claiming that the 2022 presidential election was free and fair.

Led by Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga, the legislators took offence to the envoy’s remarks, asserting that Kenya’s election system is fundamentally flawed and deemed her comments as insensitive.

Speaking during a press conference, Oburu maintained that it is insensitive for the US Ambassador to talk about Kenyan democracy, especially now when the two main political formations are in disagreement on pertinent issues.

“I think it is too insensitive for the US Ambassador to talk about democracy in Kenya when this regime has actually delegitimatized cries of the Kenyan people to demonstrate, to picket and to assemble.”

“This is a right that is enshrined in the constitution and it is even borrowed from the American constitution and I really felt hurt when the US Ambassador is dancing and praising democracy in Kenya when such rights are being criminalised,” Oburu charged.

On his part, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang stressed that the Ambassador’s comments are prejudicial to the ongoing bipartisan talks designed to end the political tiff between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua asked foreign powers to avoid immersing themselves into Kenyan politics.

Away from the press conference, Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo did not hold back, unleashing a scathing attack on the envoy whom he accused of promoting economic gains for her country at the expense of tenets of democracy.

“For her, it is all about business, and not democracy.

“Business is all that matters to them,” Otiende remarked.

