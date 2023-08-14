Monday, August 14, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance apologist, Wahome Thuku, has attacked Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua, describing her as a politician who holds grudges and never forgives.

Without mentioning her name, Thuku claimed that Karua has been holding grudges since former late President Kibaki’s era.

The lawyer claimed Karua failed to forgive late former President Mwai Kibaki after he picked Uhuru Kenyatta as Deputy Prime Minister in the grand coalition government.

Thuku also took issue with Karua’s stand on the BBI, saying she fought it hard despite the bill advocating for the one-man-one-shilling, which was set to benefit Mt Kenya people more.

Thuku also accused Karua of working hard to sabotage bipartisan talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio which are set to kick off today at Bomas.

According to Thuku, Azimio should first start dealing with the enemies within its camp.

This is what Wahome Thuku wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.