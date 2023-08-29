Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Kenya Kwanza and Azimio legislators have differed over former anti-graft czar Patrick Loch Otieno (PLO) Lumumba’s suggestion that the 2010 Constitution is ripe for amendments.

PLO had proposed constitutional changes in representation, government structure, devolution, constitutional commissions, and the East African Community (EAC).

Speaking during an interview, Nyandarua Senator John Methu who is a Kenya Kwanza elected parliamentarian, disagreed with PLO Lumumba, terming the constitution as self-healing.

The Senator disagreed that there should be a boundaries review explaining that it would divide an already delicate nation.

“I am not a proponent of boundary review even if I come from Kinangop, one of the largest constituencies in the country. This discussion (of boundary review) will make every village become a constituency,” he explained how politicians will take advantage of the review to lobby for their regions.

Lumumba had lamented that the two-third gender rule had become almost impossible to implement hence the need for review.

Again, the Nyandarua Senator remarked that just because there had been challenges in implementing it, it did not mean it was impossible.

“Two-thirds gender rule will be implemented with time,” he assured Kenyans.

He further explained that the founders of our constitution had prepared the parchment in a way that provides checks and balances for the three arms of government.

This according to Methu, created a framework for implementation without needing an amendment.

In particular, he pointed out how the Executive and Legislature had supported Building Bridges Initiatives (BBI) but the Judiciary corrected the constitutional breaches made by the two. Kathiani Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Mbui of Azimio disagreed with Methu and noted that as it was, the two-third gender rule could not be implemented in Parliament.

He explained, that such a move could only be attained if the parliament increased nomination slots which is not sustainable.

On elected seats, he explained that the only way to get more women in leadership was to have men barred from vying in various constituencies.

“We will look at greys that need amendment,” he warned of caution when embarking on the amendment exercise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST