Monday, August 7, 2023 – Kenya Power and Lighting Company has been accused of robbing unsuspecting Kenyans through the manipulation of the electricity bills.

In a shocking revelation before a parliamentary committee, Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu stated that Kenya Power has been inflating electricity bills, which have seen consumers overcharged by up to 20% for the power they did not use.

According to her, a forensic review of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity found bills do not match actual consumption while extra charges loaded on the consumers by the utility are not traceable in the billing system.

“Almost 20% of the bill to consumers cannot be matched to actual consumption neither can the distribution company attribute it to a specific consumer,” Ms Gathungu said.

Neither Kenya Power nor the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has sufficiently explained the anomaly.

The audit found that there was a miscalculation of system losses which is attributed to the use of outdated study reports, partial simulations, and arithmetical errors.

Ms Gathungu noted that her office discovered cases of check meters lacking, faulty check meters, and discrepancies between the check meters and the main meters leading to consumers being given bills that are not reflected in their meters.

According to the auditor, out of 96 generation plants supplying power to Kenya Power, only 38 had check meters.

More shocking is that all 38 meters were off-the-grid power stations.

Ms. Gathungu also told MPs that Kenya Power had no capacity to counter-check the invoices presented by the independent power producers (IPPs).

The audit identified system losses by Kenya Power as adding the greatest cost burden to consumers.

While defending his company, Kenya Power Managing Director Joseph Siror told MPs that losses were inevitable in the transmission of power from the point of generation to the consumer.

He told MPs they are currently working with both KenGen and Ketraco on having shorter lines in order to reduce losses.

Dr. Siror said the illegal connections were also contributing to the high losses to Kenya Power.

