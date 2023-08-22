Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey is being investigated by West Midlands police after a supporter accused him of assault following Sunday’s win against Everton.

It was gathered that the incident happened in the corporate boxes at Villa Park, when a fan asked Bailey to pose for a picture with his son, who was at the match to celebrate his fifth birthday.

But Bailey refused and the Villa fan is now accusing him of pushing him to the ground.

The alleged incident is said to have been caught on CCTV and seen by numerous witnesses.

West Midlands police are looking into the matter but declined to give a comment when approached on Sunday night.

The fan gave a statement at the scene.Security officers on site at Villa Park contacted the police after the alleged incident, in which the supporter and Bailey argued over the player’s apparent reluctance to take a selfie with the man’s son.

Aston Villa are also looking into the incident.