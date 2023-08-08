Tuesday, August 8, 2023 – A man called Klem Laz, has said no man will ask a lady for sex in a relationship if she dresses decently, have proper social decorum and behave as a born again.

The varsity graduate stated this in a Facebook group on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

“As a lady, if you dress decently, have proper social decorum and behave as a born again, no man will ask you for sex in relationship.”

Look.