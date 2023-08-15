Tuesday, August 15, 2023 – Tottenham are reportedly interested in a shock move to sign striker Folarin Balogun from rivals Arsenal.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are looking to sign a new striker following Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Balogun, who scored 22 goals on loan at Reims last season, is one of the players that Tottenham are considering.

Arsenal turned down an offer from Monaco for Balogun, who has also been linked with Inter Milan.

The Gunners want £50million for the United States international, who didn’t feature against Nottingham Forest in the opening game of the season.

Kane’s move to Bayern Munich for £100million has left a significant void in Tottenham’s attack.

Gazzetta state that Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku, who spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, is another potential option to replace Kane.