Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Arsenal have reportedly ‘held talks’ over the signing of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

This was revealed by popular sports website, FootballTransfers, on Tuesday, August 29.

FootballTransfers disclosed in an exclusive report published on its website that Arsenal Sporting Director, Edu Gaspar, reached out to the Serie A club owner, Aurelio De Laurentiis, to inquire about the availability of Osimhen.

“We are informed that Arsenal sporting director, Edu Gaspar, contacted the owner of the Serie A club, Aurelio De Laurentiis, to ask about the availability of the player, having been given encouragement by the 24-year-old’s agent, Roberto Calenda.”

It added that Arsenal hope to bring in the Nigerian player in 2024.

“We understand that the club wish to bring in a world-class No.9 in 2024. The Gunners’s squad last season shared the goals throughout, with Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka all scoring 15 each, while Gabriel Jesus, who contended with a serious injury, managed 11.

Eddie Nketiah and Granit Xhaka scored nine a piece, the latter of whom departed to Bayer Leverkusen this window.

“We are told that Osimhen, whose contract is up at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in 2025, is not believed to be wanting to sign fresh terms with his current employers,” FootballTransfers reports.

This comes after the Nigerian international netted his 100th professional career goal from the penalty spot against Sassuolo on Sunday, August 27.