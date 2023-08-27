Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Mumbi Waiguru has urged Kirinyaga Woman Representative Jane Njeri to apologise for saying that she hired goons to assault her early this week.

Jane Njeri, who is still hospitalised at a Nairobi hospital, wrote on Facebook on Friday that it was Waiguru who hired goons to beat her.

“Governor Anne Waiguru, why do you want to kill me?

“I know you’ve sent your goons Sh 30,000 each to go into hiding through your agent called Kings,” Njeri posted on Facebook.

In a letter sent to Njeri on Saturday, Waiguru’s lawyer demanded the woman rep to withdraw the statement she made on her Facebook page linking the governor to her attack.

“Our instructions are that the said publication on your Facebook page is untrue, false, reckless and defamatory.

“The said publication is further malicious and is meant to tarnish the image of our client and disparage her outstanding reputation,” Waiguru’s lawyer said.

The county boss further demanded a retraction and apology from the woman rep within seven days or risk being sued for defamation.

