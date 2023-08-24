Thursday, August 24, 2023 – Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno went on a ranting spree on TikTok Live while intoxicated and bragged about sleeping with politicians.

Aoko got mad after one of her Tiktok followers trolled her, claiming that she still lives in a bedsitter despite rubbing shoulders with politicians.

She alleged that women are jealous of her because of the type of men she has slept with.

“I have slept with the men you admire. I have f()cked, Osiany and Mbadi,” she bragged and claimed that she attracts high-value men because of her brains.

“Look at all these books. I have brains,” she continued.

Aoko further rubbished rumours that she still lives in a bedsitter and claimed that she moved to a better house after decamping from ODM to UDA.

The video has since sparked reactions, with a section of social media users wondering whether she is silently battling depression.

Watch the video.

