Tuesday, August 22, 2023 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has stated that Azimio leader Raila Odinga may become Prime Minister if the ongoing talks between the opposition and the ruling coalition succeed.

During an interview with Jadel Kabiro on Monday, Manyora who is also a seasoned political analyst, claimed that current Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi would be the first casualty of a deal between Raila Odinga and President William Ruto.

Manyora stated that Mudavadi should not sit assured that the Prime Minister’s position would be his automatically in the event of a constitutional change.

The analyst added that there are no permanent agreements in politics, adding that the seat could even go to Kalonzo Musyoka.

“There will be constitutional amendments, and I am preparing people, please listen to my voice.

“Even Mudavadi let nobody tell you that the office created is yours.

“It can be created and given to Raila. I am telling you once you entrench the PM position, who tells you it’s for Mudavadi?

“It can be Raila’s or Kalonzo’s. Which agreement? In politics, there are no agreements,” Manyora stated.

